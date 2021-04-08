Arnold L. Klar
April 23, 1953 - March 29, 2021
Arnold “Arnie” Larry Klar, of Hinckley, died on Monday, March 29, 2021 at his home in Isanti, Minnesota. He was 67 years old.
Arnold was born in Rush City, Minnesota and raised in Hinckley, Minnesota. He attended Hinckley High School and at 17 joined the US Army, where he received many accolades.
Arnie was a mechanic and paratrooper in the army. He spent most of his career as a heavy equipment operator and then became self-employed and had his own firewood business.
He was a member of the Disabled Veterans of America. Arnie enjoyed playing Texas Hold ‘Em and Cribbage. He enjoyed hunting and loved being on his equipment shaping the earth.
Arnold was preceded in death by his father, Elmer Klar Sr. and his brother Larry Klar.
He is survived by his mother, Mary Davis, his sons; Aaron, Ron and Nick, his sister Mary Kay Cottrell and his brothers; David, Dale, Elmer Jr. and Darrel, six grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Services were held April 2, at the Dresser Methven Funeral Chapelin Mora, Minnesota.
Arrangements by Tatting-Methven Funeral and Cremation Services.
