Arthur H. McClaren Sr.
May 10, 1928 - February 1, 2021
Arthur H. McClaren Sr., age 92 of Hinckley, passed away Monday, February 1, 2021.
Art was born May, 10, 1928 in Lloyd Minister, Alberta Canada to Joseph H. and Evelyn I. (Birkett) McClaren. Art served his country during the Korean conflict where he attained the rank of sergeant and was awarded a purple heart.
After his discharge in 1952 Art returned to Hinckley, Minn. where he purchased/operated the Mobile gas station. Art referred to running the station as “having a lot of fun”, working on cars, his lifelong hobby/career. In 1954 he married Margie Chaffee and the couple made their home in Hinckley. Art worked as a mechanic for many years. After leaving Slim’s Texaco in 1975, Art opened his own shop “Art’s Repair.” Although he sold the shop downtown in 1996, he continued to do minor repairs in the shop he built at their home north of Hinckley.
Art was probably best known in his later years for the stocking hats he made. His color combinations were unique, they were always topped with a pom pom and had his signature piece of red yarn on the inside. If you ever stopped by for a visit he was always eager to send you home with a hat!
Art was preceded in death by his parents, three siblings, his wife Margie and two infant sons.
He is survived by children Art Jr. (Nola), Verna Kay and Mary Lou (Sonny); five grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
Arrangements by Tatting Methven Funeral and Cremation Services, Hinckley, Minnesota.
