Beverly J. Tew
August 31, 1923 - March 11, 2021
Beverly J. Tew, passed away March 11, 2021 age 97 at the home of her Caregiver, Judy Patterson, Hinckley. She was born in St. Paul, Minn. August 31, 1923 to Henry and Genevieve Ruchie; the second child of four and the only daughter.
She met her future husband, David S. Tew of Hinckley, when he was attending the University of Minnesota on the G.I. Bill after serving four years in the US Army during WWII. (She first saw him at a dance club dressed in his uniform and thinking he was so cute she stuck out her foot and tripped him as he walked by her table.) They were married in 1948 and moved to Hinckley in 1955 where David started his 40 plus year teaching career with Hinckley ISD.
The couple had one daughter – Sharon Marie – who was born in 1950 and graduated from Hinckley in 1968 and the University of MN, Duluth in 1972. In 1973 she married Tom Mullins of Hinckley and Silver Bay and they currently reside in Tyler Texas.
They have two children – Erin (born 1978) and Samuel (born 1988). Erin and her husband Michael Rodriquez live in Tyler TX and are parents to granddaughters Campbell (16) and Abbie (14). Sam lives in New York City.
Beverly enjoyed living in Hinckley and was most happy when she was hosting her family and friends during holidays, birthdays and other special occasions. She loved playing cribbage (she usually won); having lunch with her life - long buddies the “7 – Wonders”; playing the nickel slots at The Grand; watching the Minnesota Vikings and Twins (she was so proud of her autographed photo of Joe Mauer); supervising adult swim nights at the high school pool with David and, of course, being an active member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.
Beverly’s family would like to give a very special thank you to Judy Patterson who provided loving and professional homecare to both Beverly and David (until he passed in May 2015) and became an important member of our family. We would also like to thank St. Croix Hospice for their timely and supportive home services over the past several years.
A graveside ceremony will be scheduled at Rosehill Cemetery in Hinckley late spring under the supervision of Tatting-Methven Funeral & Cremation Services, Hinckley, Minnesota.
