Cammy Robbins

Cammy M. Robbins
May 26, 1960 - July 27, 2020
Cammy “Cam” Marie Robbins, age 60, passed away early in the morning on Monday, July 27, 2020 of a pulmonary embolism. She was born to Judith Kay Anderson and Robert Cornelsen on May 26, 1960. She married Joseph Lawrence Robbins who preceded her in death in 1995.
Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Friday, August 7 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Sandstone Methven Funeral Home, 114 5th St, Sandstone, MN 55072.
Cam was born in Tyler, Minn. and had fond memories of the Wogensen farm of her maternal grandparents. She grew up and attended school in Marshall, Minn, Alexandria, Va. (which, as we all know, is why she pronounced the word “oil” as “ol”), Minneapolis, Minn. and Fridley, Minn,. She graduated from Irondale High School in Fridley in 1978. She moved to Hinckley, Minn. in the 1980s and spent most of her adult life in Hinckley, Askov and Sandstone, all areas and communities where she felt at home.
Cam worked many jobs throughout her life, especially focusing in areas where she could help others. She was a child support officer for Kanabec County and Pine County for several years and most recently worked as a PCA for My Brothers’ Keeper and as a resident manager for Pine County HRA. Cam touched many lives throughout her life of service to friends and community. She had a giant heart and did everything she could to care for and help others.
Cam’s kindness and humor live on in the stories and memories we each carry with us. She loved to laugh and make others laugh and knew how to turn an everyday word or phrase into a nickname that made the world a more magical place. Cam was an excellent air hockey and tiddlywinks player--her tiddlywinks nickname was Red Dog, and Red Dog would not pretend to let you win. She loved music and had a beautiful singing voice; her kids loved to hear her sing along to favorite tunes in the car. Her recipe for pumpkin pie is hands down the best pumpkin pie you’ll ever eat. She enjoyed shopping at thrift stores and finding treasures there. Cam was proud of her Danish heritage, and you were quite lucky if you got to try her aebelskivers. She loved animals, especially her Great Danes and her two cats. She also loved nature and enjoyed walking with her kids and grandkids in Robinson Park and throwing rocks or Pooh Sticks in the Kettle River. Pipestone National Monument was another special place to visit for the family.
Cam had two titles: Mom and Nana, and she rocked them both. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Nana to her granddaughters. She’s the loving and devoted mom of Danika and Aaron LeMay, Michael Stegeman, Christopher Stegeman and Nichole Buehler, all of Minneapolis, and of Amanda and Alex Otis of Sandstone. She’s the adored nana of Emberlynn “Emmy,” Scarlett “Lettie Jo,” Poppy Wren, Sylvia “Sylvie” and Vera “Baby V.” She’s the dear sister of Vickie and the cherished aunt of Shelley and Kelly. She will be deeply, deeply missed by her family and by her many friends.
(Published in the Hinckley News August 6, 2020)
