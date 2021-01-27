Carleen Benjamin
November 26, 1956 - January 22, 2021
Carleen Benjamin “Giiwitaasekwe” died on Friday, January 22, 2021 at her home. She was 64 years old.
Carleen, a member of the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe, was born in Siren, Wisc. to James and Nina (Sutton) Benjamin. Throughout her life she lived in Sandstone and Lake Lena and worked in maintenance tech and was a prep cook. She enjoyed gambling, spending time with her grandchildren and family, going to thrift stores and putting puzzles together. She was a wonderful lady who was respected in the community. She would help anyone and had a smile we will all remember.
She is preceded in death by her parents, James and Nina; her brothers, Richard and Ken; and her sisters, Hildred, Dora, Emma and Beatrice.
Carleen is survived by her children, Dawn Roseland, Virgil Benjamin, Shawn Benjamin and Candice Benjamin; her sisters, Judy, Laurie, Eileen and Roberta; her brothers, Clifford and Randy; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and her grandson that she cared for as if he were her own son, Baby Brett.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, January 25, 2021 at Aazhoomog Community Center with Skip Churchill officiating. Visitation will begin on Sunday, January 24, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. also at the center. Casketbearers are Dalton Roseland, Colton Benjamin, Joe Thompson, Scott Matrious, Larry Staples and Shannon Thomas. Burial will be at Stevens Lake Cemetery.
Arrangements by Tatting-Methven Funeral and Cremation Services
