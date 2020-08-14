Claire A. Schneider
March 15, 1935 - August 3, 2020
Claire A. Schneider, age 85, passed away August 3, 2020 peacefully at Guardian Angels in Elk River, Minn. Born March 15, 1935 in Birch Creek Township in Pine County, Minn. to Alfred and Doris Barto. They moved to Hinckley, Minn. throughout her high school years and then moved to Minneapolis where she met and married Lloyd W. Schneider from Hinckley, Minn. They lived in Bloomington, St. Paul and Anoka before settling down in Elk River, Minn. the rest of their married years. Preceded in death by parents, Alfred and Doris Barto; husband, Lloyd W. Schneider; sister, Janice Larsen and one great grandson, Brandon Schneider. Survived by son, Paul (Cindy) Schneider of Elk River, MN; daughter, Donna (Mike) Varnum; grandsons, Ryan (Brianna) Schneider, Cody Schneider and Wyatt Varnum; great grandsons, Hunter Schneider and Mason Schneider; great step grandsons, Michael and William. A Private family Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. We will truly miss her. Memorials preferred. Thank you from the Claire Schneider family. Arr. Dare’s Funeral Home 763-441-1212 www.daresfuneralservice.com
(Published in the Hinckley News August 6, 2020)
