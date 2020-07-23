July 2, 2020 - July 2, 2020
Colter Ryan Tacker was born on July 2, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minn. to David Tacker and Nicole Hooker.
Colter is preceded in death by his grandparents, Richard Hooker II, Diane Henk; great grandparents, Richard and Suzanne Hooker, Ed and Diane Satter, Lena Tacker; cousins, Ryan Lockhart, Jordan Satter, Drew Attaway and Michael Geiger.
Colter is survived by his parents, Nicole Hooker and David Tacker of Hinckley, Minn.; big brothers, Jonah (10), Silas (4), Collin (7), Noah (6); grandparents, Dwain and Tamara Tacker of Hinckley, Minn.; Jennifer Grinsteinner of Inver Grove Heights; uncles, Christopher Tacker of Hinckley, Minn., Jayden Grinsteinner of Inver Grove Heights; aunts, Brooklin Hooker of Mora, Minn., Samantha Tacker of Hinckley, Minn., Ashley Johnson of Hibbing, Minn.; and many more family members.
A memorial service will be held for Colter at West Side Park Pavilion at 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 30, 2020.
Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services of Sandstone, Minn. www.methvenfuneralhome.com
(Published in the Hinckley News 7.23.20)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.