Darryl J. Thompson Sr.
Darryl John Thompson Sr. died on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Essentia Health, St. Mary’s in Duluth. He was 77 years old.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, February 3, 2022 from 4 until 5 p.m. with a hour of sharing beginning at 5 p.m. at Tatting-Methven Funeral Home in Hinckley, Minn.
Arrangements by Tatting-Methven Funeral and Cremation Services.
