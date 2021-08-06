Dayton Hawkinson
October 15, 1931 - August 1, 2021
Dayton died peacefully with family members by his side on August 1, 2021. He was 89 years old.
He was the son of Eldon and Genevieve Hawkinson born on October 15, 1931, in Pokegama Township near Henriette, Minnesota. Dayton attended the three-room Henriette School from first through eighth grade and finished high school at Pine City where he played football and graduated in 1949. Following high school, he held seasonal jobs as an electrician at Mattson Electric in Mora, the railroad, Olson Lumber in Henriette, as a log cutter in Cook and (at last a fulltime job!) at Mahoning Mine in Hibbing, Minnesota where he was a bulldozer operator. When he wasn’t working at the mine, he worked a part-time job for Max Gray/Shear constructing homes and commercial buildings.
On July 6, 1951, he was united in marriage with June Minse. They were married for 49 years until her death in 2000. In 1952 he was drafted into the United States Army where he served as a military policeman in Aurora, Colorado from 1952-1954 when he was honorably discharged.
Dayton and June had three children together, Bradley Hawkinson, Lynn (Steve) Martin and Bruce (Teresa) Hawkinson.
After serving his country Dayton returned to Hibbing and worked for the Mahoning Mines again. There was no overtime allowed and it looked like the mining boom was coming to an end so in 1955 the family moved to Hinckley. He worked for the Scenic Sign Company for five years until the company moved to St. Cloud, so Dayton went to work at Hinckley Hardware. At that time the hardware store was selling the plumbing and heating division so in 1961 he partnered with Thor Moen and they started Hinckley Plumbing and Heating. After 10 years he sold his interest to Thor and he went to work for Johnny Pete Nelson as an electrician. In 1974 he went to work for the Federal Correctional Institution in Sandstone as a plumber’s foreman and later he was promoted to general foreman and then Facilities Manager.
Dayton’s activities were varied. He square-danced with June, they participated in state conventions in Iowa, Wisconsin, and Minnesota with national conventions in Kansas and Wisconsin. Dayton loved canoeing trips to the Boundary Waters, walleye fishing in Canada, and fall and winter seasons at “the shack” that he, his dad, and brothers built together back in 1961. Many a weekend was spent with friends and family, hunting and snowmobiling. He also enjoyed bowling, softball and camping every fishing opener for 52 years with his lifelong friend Jim Berglund. Dayton was a member of the Hinckley Lions Club and the American Legion.
In 2001 Dayton married Linda Stafne Hattenberger, they were married for nine years until her death in 2010. They enjoyed traveling the western states and walleye fishing in Canada.
He is survived by his children Bradley Hawkinson of Hinckley, Minn., Lynn (Steve) Martin of Mora, Minn., Bruce (Teresa) Hawkinson of Oak Grove, Minn., grandchildren Joshua Martin, Gwen Nelson, Trenton Hawkinson, Jordan Martin, Travis Hawkinson, Ashley Kurth, Emily Kurth, Cory Kurth and Andrew Hawkinson, 16 great-grandchildren, brother Duane (Debbie) Hawkinson of Aitkin, Minn., many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and his special companion JoAnn Hedtke of Hinckley.
He was preceded in death by his parents Eldon and Genevieve, wife June, wife Linda, brother Delmer Hawkinson and great-grandson Connor Martin.
A funeral service will be held for Dayton on Monday, August 9, 2021 at 10 a.m. at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Hinckley, Minn. with Pastor Michael Metzler officiating. Visitation will take place one hour before the funeral service at the church and on Sunday, August 8, 2021 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Tatting-Methven Funeral Chapel. Interment will be at Clover Cemetery with full military honors provided by the Hinckley Honor Guard.
Arrangements by Tatting-Methven Funeral and Cremation Services of Hinckley, MN. www.methvenfuneralhome.com
