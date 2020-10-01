Dean E. Olson
August 29, 1937 - September 19, 2020
Dean Eugene Olson passed from this life on September 19, 2020 following complications from a stroke.
Dean was born August 29, 1937 to Ermon and Helen (Edmundson) Gregg in Aurora, IL. When Ermon passed away in April 1940 Dean was adopted by Edward and Cecile (Smith) Olson of LaSalle, Ill. Dean attended Ottawa Grade School and Sandwich High School. After graduation he moved to Siren, Wisconsin when his family bought Ed & Cecile’s Resort on Clam Lake.
He married Linda Irons in 1962 in Siren, Wisconsin where they lived and ran The Pizza House for several years. They then moved to Illinois for five years and later returned to Hinckley and made their home in Clover Township, living for three years on Lake Superior in Beaver Bay, Minn.
Dean worked most of his career as a union ironworker and loved to show off the many skyscrapers and bridges he helped build. He was a jack-of-all-trades and could fix anything, often lending a helping hand. Dean was quick with a joke and to share a story, always fun to be around.
He collected most everything and re-purposed and recycled “trash-to-treasure” before it was cool. In his lifetime he owned over 250 cars and in his final days spent time in his shop sorting nuts and bolts, a favorite hobby. Dean played guitar and was an artist, often gifting his drawings and wood burnings to friends and family.
He enjoyed going to breakfast each morning and was part of the regular coffee crew at Tobie’s and The Whistle Stop Café.
Dean dedicated his life to his family and was so very proud of his grandchildren.
Dean is preceded in death by his parents Ermon and Helen (Edmundson) Gregg, parents Edward and Cecile (Smith) Olson, sister Delores (Gregg Harboldt) Evans, and wife Linda (Irons) Olson.
He is survived by his three children, Edward Olson of Duluth, Minn., Sarah (Jermaine Ward) Nicholson of Hinckley, Minn. and Amanda Olson of Hinckley, Minn.; five grandchildren Kyle Nicholson, Gabriella White, Jonathan Olson, Andrew Eytcheson, and Hazel Eytcheson; one sister Jacqueline (Robert) Uranich, LaSalle, Ill.; many brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, and loving friends.
An internment service will be held at Clover Community Cemetery on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 11 a.m.
(Published in the Hinckley News 10.1.20)
