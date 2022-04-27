Donald D. Faulkner
August 24, 1937 - April 24, 2022
Donald “Don” Dale Faulkner was born August 24, 1937, to Dale and Elanor (Roberts) Faulkner at Immanuel Hospital in Mankato, Minn. As a boy the family lived in Lake Crystal, Garden City, Butternut and Mankato before settling in Lake Crystal, Minn. Don graduated from Lake Crystal High School where he participated in wrestling, football and Future Farmers of America and he also met Irma Lee Woltz. Don and Irma were married in 1957 in Lake Crystal, Minn. at the First Methodist Church.
After high school Don capitalized on his location in southern Minnesota farmland by going into fertilizer sales and eventually taking over the business. During this time he was a volunteer firefighter and he drove ambulance. From here he determined he had an interest in law enforcement and went on to become a Deputy Sheriff for Blue Earth County. After four years he decided to take the test for the Minnesota State Patrol. He passed and was enrolled as a cadet in the Minnesota State Patrol Academy. He graduated in 1966 as a Minnesota State Trooper and was assigned to the Duluth District, South 2710 Station. He transferred from Mankato to Sandstone, Minn. with his young family where they expanded to add two more daughters. He had many experiences and stories from his years on the State Patrol. He loved the job and made many lifelong friends. He retired from the State Patrol as a Station Sergeant in 1990 when he ran for Pine County Sheriff. He served one term as Pine County Sheriff when he retired from law enforcement in 1994.
Not one to sit idle on his down time, Don was active in the Lions Club from a young age (earning his 50 Year membership pin in 2022), serving 16 years on the Sandstone School Board – 15 years as chairman and the Minnesota State High School League – one year as vice president of the league and one year as president.
After retiring and a few winters spent in Arizona Don decided to stay in Minnesota year-round. He was also known to some as the Sweet Corn Man since he loved to plant sweet corn and give it away to friends, senior housing residents and his church family. His favorite retirement activities included meeting the other retired guys for daily coffee, meeting the guys from church for weekly Wednesday coffee talks, occasionally getting some fresh air in a field from the top of a tractor, listening to talk radio, taking the grandchildren and great grandchildren for a 4-wheeler ride, enjoying family holidays and gatherings, college football in the fall and the NFL on his big screen TV, a butterscotch candy, sipping a Diet Coke and reading a fresh newspaper.
Don is survived by his wife of 64 years, Irma Faulkner, daughter Dona Yetter (Chuck) of Wyoming, Minn., son Kent Faulkner (Patty) of Sandstone, Minn., daughters Cindy Hickle (Chris) of Forest Lake, Minn. and Jane Roehl (Jeff) of Stillwater, Minn. Also survived by nine grandchildren, Amanda Faulkner, Amy Kleinboehl, Robert Faulkner, Brandon Yetter, Kyle Faulkner, Jordan Brambilla, Adam Roehl, Ryan Roehl and Jackson Hickle and 10 great-grandchildren who called him Papa: Mason, Paige, Keira, Claire, Calen, Avery, Austin, Logan, Lane and Crew. Sisters Shirley Johnson of Fairmont, Minn. and Mary Bouchie of Sartell, Minn.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and many close friends.
A memorial service is planned for Don on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Hinckley, Minn., with Pastor Dan Brendsel officiating. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the church. Lunch will be served before burial at the Spring Park Cemetery in Sandstone, Minn.
Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services of Sandstone, MN.
