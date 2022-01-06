Edward “Bay” Rypkema
March 29, 1929 - January 1, 2022
Edward “Bay” Rypkema of Sandstone passed away on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at the age of 92.
Ed was born on March 29, 1929 in Brook Park, Minn. to Dena & Reimer Rypkema. At a young age the death of his father and a few years later the death of his older brother shaped his future dedication and love for family and His Lord and Savior. Bay graduated from Hinckley High School. On May 22, 1950 Bay was united in marriage to Joanne Zwiers in Hinckley. God blessed their marriage with five children, Jerry, Bea, Bruce, Nancy and Sharon.
Bay worked at the Hinckley Feed Mill and later road construction running heavy equipment. In 1956 they moved to Mora where he owned and operated Rypkema Oil. He also did crop spraying, drove school bus and had a trucking company. After retirement they moved to Grindstone Lake.
Bay intentionally invested in the lives of his children and grandchildren. Even in his hobbies his love for them shone through. Fishing and hunting trips included the whole family. Trips across country with the converted school bus and later the motor home leave us great memories.
Bay and Joanne went fishing to Canada several times a year for over 50 years. Most trips included kids, grandkids and many other family & friends.....always an adventure. Bay & Joanne spent many winters in Florida. Bay was also a pilot. He could fix almost anything and if he didn’t know what to do he would sleep on it and have a solution in the morning.
Bay’s love for his Lord was demonstrated in his many roles in the Church, Oak Hills Christian College, Solid Rock Bible Camp and Grindstone Lake Bible Camp and many others. One of his last wishes was to be sure he would be meeting his family and friends again in Heaven.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Mae Whyte, and his brother Raymond.
He is survived by his wife Joanne of 71 years. He is also survived by his children, Jerry (Muff) Rypkema of Webster, Minn. Bea (John) Daggett of Sandstone, Bruce (Lois) Rypkema of Webster, Wisc. Nancy (Jerry) Weinzetl of Lino Lakes, Minn. Sharon (Greg) Olson of Sandstone, 14 Grandchildren, 36 Great Grandchildren,and five Great great Grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at the Hinckley Evangelical Free Church with Rev. Vic Elfstrum officiating. Visitation will be from 12-1 at the church. Music is being provided by Mike Hansen, Doug Ammerman and Janet Sikkink. Casketbearers are Andrew Rypkema, Todd Rypkema, Jeremy Rypkema, Josh Weinzetl, Matt Weinzetl and Luke Olson. Burial will be at Rosehill Cemetery in Hinckley.
Arrangements by Tatting-Methven Funeral and Cremation Services
