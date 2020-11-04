Edward Bump
Edward (Eddy) Bump, 1955 – 2020, passed away peacefully on October 24. He is predeceased by his Mom and Dad, Marge and George, and sister Patty. He will be sadly missed by his sister Sandy Stafki, and brothers Bob and Bill, and many nieces and nephews.
Published in the Hinckley News 11.5.2020
