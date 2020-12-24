Elizabeth Hokanson
On Monday evening, December 14, 2020, Elizabeth (Betty) Hokanson earned her wings. Betty was born in St. Paul, Minnesota, and, in 1968 moved to a farm west of Hinckley. This city girl learned how to garden and farm quickly. She cooked for both Tobies Restaurant and Cassidy’s Restaurant.
Betty is remembered for canning pickled beets and baking apple bars. Family was very important to her and she enjoyed a good game of Cribbage or Whist. After retirement, she enjoyed traveling around Minnesota with Allen in the motorhome, with Split Rock Lighthouse a favorite destination.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Allen, and her daughter, Jean Ann Clancy. She is survived by daughters Julie (Tom) Zaudtke and Lisa (Dan) Engelhardt, and son, Dean Hokanson. Grandchildren include Jeremy (Kristie) Arrington, Rachael (Aaron) Ausmus, Ryan Arrington, Matthew Engelhardt, Michael Clancy, Allen Hokanson and Bryan Hokanson. Great grandchildren include Wyatt Owen, and Ayden Arrington, and Knox and Paisley Ausmus. Betty’s sister, Helen Miller, and brother, Richard (Angie) Fitzgerald live near the twin cities. In-laws include Patricia Fitzgerald, Alice Currie, Donald (Mary) Hokanson, and Clyde Hokanson. Many nieces and nephews will also remember her.
Mass of Christian Burial will be led by Father Joseph Sirba at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Hinckley on Friday, December 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. at the church. Betty will be laid to rest at Rosehill Cemetery, alongside her husband.
Arrangements by Tatting Methven Funeral and Cremation Services, Hinckley, Minnesota
