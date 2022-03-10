Elwyn Nelson
January 17, 1937 - March 6, 2022
Elwyn Francis Nelson, age 85, of Hinckley, Minn. passed away March 6, 2022. Elwyn was born January 17, 1937, to Edward and Frances Nelson in Hinckley, Minn. He attended Clover country school through 8th grade. He then worked with his dad on the family farm. In 1957, he joined the Air National Guard reserves and served for six years. In 1959, he purchased his own farm and began a dairy business. As a businessman he was committed to farm improvement and expansion, and he wasn’t afraid to take calculated risks.
Along with being a farmer and businessman, he was a family man. In 1962, he married Gladys Johnson from Sandstone, Minn. and together they had seven children. Elwyn was also a leader who served his community. He served on the boards of Clover Community Church, Grindstone Lake Bible Camp, Harvest Christian School and Arlone Township and was also a member of Farm Bureau. Most recently, and up to his death, he was very active with Gideon Bible distribution.
He enjoyed hunting, trapping, fishing and time spent visiting with family and friends. He loved gardening and sharing his produce, music, and a bowl of ice cream topped with fresh strawberries. For Elwyn, “everything was better with butter!”
Most important to Elwyn was his faith in his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. His faith was reflected in his love for his family, neighbors, strangers and the world, as well as how he did business. His faith is what gave him meaningful purpose for every day of his life. Elwyn’s life was about bringing glory to God.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Frances Nelson, his brother, Carl Nelson, son Douglas Nelson and grandson Leland Nelson. He is survived by his siblings, Curt Nelson (Marlys), Mildred Kick (Dennis), Virginia Leander (Byron), Howard Nelson (Diane) and Kathy Nelson. His children Lynette Reimschisel (Mark), Steve Nelson (Julie), Judy Nelson (Roger), Stuart Nelson (Annie), Sheldon Nelson and Sara Holmberg (Hans), 28 grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Celebrating his life, a visitation will be Friday, March 11, 5-7 p.m. at Clover Community Church, Hinckley, Minn. Funeral Service will be Saturday, March 12, 11:30 a.m. at Clover Community Church with burial following at Clover Cemetery.
Funeral services through Methven Funeral & Cremation Services, Tatting Methven Chapel, Hinckley, MN.
