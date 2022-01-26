Fern L. Robbins
March 8, 1941 - January 18, 2022
Fern Lorraine Robbins (Timmers) was taken home to be with The Good Lord on January 18, 2022, at the age of 80.
She was born in St. Cloud, Minnesota on March 8, 1941, to Edwin and Melinda Timmers. Fern grew up in St. Paul, Minn. and told many stories of her adventures, struggles and fond memories with her brothers and sisters. She met the love of her life, James L. Robbins, right across the alley. Their love was meant to last a lifetime, and they were married on October 31, 1959. Together, in 1968, they decided to move to Hinckley, Minn. Here is where she made a house become a home. Fern proudly raised her three strong-willed boys, Jim, Joe and Ken, into men. She took in extended family and gave kids a “Ma”, if even for a short time, and created so many friendships it would be impossible to count. She worked many different professions and wore numerous “hats”, but the most meaningful ones were, wife, mom, sister, Grams, Gramma G, auntie, and friend. Fern enjoyed trips and outings with family, casino runs, crocheting, cooking, baking, making cards, writing letters, dice games, and most of all making other people happy.
She was welcomed “Home” by her parents Edwin and Melinda Timmers, her son, Joseph Robbins and Cammy Robbins, her brothers and sisters, Edwin and Jan Timmers, Richard Timmers, Karen Timmers, Mike Timmers, Tim Harrington, Carol Robbins, Gary Robbins, her in-laws Lawrence and Ada Robbins, and many other family and friends with love and open arms.
Fern is now the Guardian Angel of her honey bear, of 62 years, James Robbins Sr., her sons James Robbins Jr., and Kenneth Robbins, “adopted daughter”, Loretta Murray, her grandchildren, Sarah (Adam) Jensen, Samantha Robbins (Corey), Sabrina (Jesse) Roberts, Shara Robbins (Devon), Amanda (Alex) Otis, Danika Lemay, Mike and Chris Stegeman, and Cassandra Gustafson, her 15 great- grandchildren, who were her pride and joy, and they absolutely loved and adored her, her siblings Elsie Harrington, Linda (Pete) Harrington, Bob (Cheryl) Timmers, Shirley Timmers, Buck (Sally) Timmers and Billy (Cindy) Timmers, her six God-Children, and many nieces and nephews she held dear to her heart.
As Grams would say…. “Just one more thing”.
Fern loved every single one of you, more than she could ever say.
Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, January 28, 2022, at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church with Father Joseph Sirba officiating, music by Joni Nelson. Pallbearers will be Jessie Timmers, Justin Timmers, Adam Jensen, Corey Klar, Jesse Roberts, and Devon Kerfeld. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the service.
Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services, Tatting Methven Chapel, Hinckley, Minnesota
