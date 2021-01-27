Frank Thurner
January 12, 1938 - January 23, 2021
Franklin “Frank” Eugene Thurner died on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at the Sandstone Health Care Center. He was 83 years old.
Frank was born on January 12, 1938 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Frank and Blanche (Larson) Thurner. He attended Edison Jr. High. In May of 1957 he married Rebecca Rangel. They resided in NE Minneapolis, Coon Rapids and settled in Hinckley, Minnesota in 1972.
He worked as a truck driver and enjoyed farming. He liked playing cards, BINGO and having lunch at the Hinckley Senior Center. Frank was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Hinckley, Minn. He enjoyed visiting with friends; Art McClaren, Brian Kroll, Larry Moratz, Walt Grewe and Bud Fritz. He loved giving hayrides and driving around in the side by side with the great grandkids.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Rebecca; parents, Frank and Blanche; grandchildren, Madison and Parker Thurner; sisters, Barbara Broom and Nancy Anderson; brothers, Ken Thurner and Greger Anderson.
Frank is survived by his sons, Steven (Shelly) Thurner of Hinckley, Minn., Frank (Debbie) Thurner of Ham Lake, Minn.; daughters, Brenda (Dan) Price of Hinckley, Minn., Teresa (Pat) Diedrich of Hinckley, Minn. and Jennifer (Dave) Willford of Bemidji, Minn.; his sister, Lynn Jarmon of Minneapolis, Minn. and brother Jim Thurner of Hinckley, Minn.; 15 grandchildren, Sheila (Aaron) Kallio, Danielle (Chris) Zubich, Jacob and Cade Thurner, Jillian (Emmett) Willson, Valori (Justin) Heitkamp, Patrick (Angie) Diedrich, Monica Diedrich, Tessa, Paige, Madison, and Parker Thurner, Mitchell (Madison) Thurner, Hannah and Ella Willford; 11 great grandchildren; sister-in-law Pat Thurner of Minneapolis; brother in law, Ed Broom of St. Croix Falls, Wis.
We would like to thank the staff at Sandstone Health Care Center and the St. Croix Hospice for the special care they gave to our dad.
Services are being planned for a later date.
Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services, Sandstone, Minnesota. www.methvenfuneralhome.com
