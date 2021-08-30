Freida Pfahl
August 25, 1928 - August 11, 2021
Freida Pfahl, age 92, went to the Lord on August 11, 2021, while residing at Oak Hill Assisted Living, in Grand Rapids, Minn., with her family at her side. She was 14 days from her 93rd birthday!
Freida was born August 25, 1928, in Medina, ND. She married Adolph Pfahl in December 1951, who passed away in August 1981. She worked as the head cook at the Goodrich school for 17 years. After retirement, she moved to Farmington Minn., then to Hinckley Minn. and finally to Grand Rapids Minn.
Freida was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers and four sisters.
Freida is survived by her daughters, Connie (Tom) O’Neill, of Casper, Wyo., Bea (Larry) Johnson of Martin, ND, Kathy (Larry) Gessele of Mercer, ND, Carol Barnett (Tony Anick) of Pengilly, Minn.; son, Tim (Anne) Pfahl, Pine City, Minn.; brother, Melvin (Mary) Just of Grand Forks ND; 12 grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be Monday, August 16, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. at the Sunset Memorial Garden Chapel in Jamestown, ND with the funeral service at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Garden Cemetery.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, Minn.. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
