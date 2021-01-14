Gary W. Stowe
Gary William Stowe, from International Falls, Minnesota passed away unexpectedly at his home in Hinckley, Minnesota on December 29, 2020. He was 55 years old.
He was almost always spending time outside and loved to fish, hunt and raise animals.
In the past he trained Labrador Retrievers and participated in field trials in which his dogs won multiple ribbons for their performances.
He also enjoyed running his deer processing shop “Grindstone Meats” during the hunting season for a number of years.
Often he used his ingenuity to solve a problem or make something customized to what he needed whether it was building something from scratch or fixing something with things he had on hand.
Being able to make connections with people easily was one of the things about him that made him both resourceful and a good friend to have.
Gary, born to James William Stowe, and Lois Elaine Rumpel is survived by his son Forrest Stowe, his partner Kerre Golebiowski, his sisters Toni Stowe and Bonita Black and his nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life was held on Saturday, January 9, 2020 at the Tatting Methven Funeral Chapel in Hinckley, Minnesota.
Arrangements by Tatting-Methven Funeral and Cremation Services
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.