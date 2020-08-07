Gregory A. Peel
June 14, 1966 - July 28, 2020
Gregory Allen Peel, a longtime resident of Hinckley, Minnesota, died peacefully at Regions Hospital in St. Paul on July 28, 2020 with his family by his side.
Greg was born on June 14, 1966 in Park Rapids, Minnesota to Jack and Louella Peel. He attended school in Hinckley, Minnesota. In 1984, Greg enlisted in the United States Air Force and served as a Fuel Specialist and Computer Technician in Louisiana, South Carolina and Okinawa, Japan. Upon his retirement in 2000, Greg returned to Minnesota and worked for Grand Casino Mille Lacs.
Greg loved the outdoors, spending time camping and fishing with his family. Greg made several trips to Texas to visit his daughter and grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Becky. He is survived by his daughter Jennifer (Josh) Hellbusch, grandchildren Mason, Madelyn and Maegan, his sister Kathy (Bob) Armstrong, brother William (Melinda) Peel and will be missed by all.
Greg’s graveside service with inurnment will be at Saint Kathryn’s Cemetery in Ogilvie, Minnesota at 10 a.m. on Thursday, August 6, 2020 with military honors.
Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services of Sandstone, Minn.
(Published in the Hinckley News August 6, 2020)
