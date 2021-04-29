Jean Marnich
A private family burial will take place on Saturday, May 8, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Finlayson for Jean Marnich who passed away in October. There will be a time of visiting with the family after the burial at the Finlayson-Giese Sportsmen’s Club - 70172 Norway Spruce Rd, Finlayson, from 1 to 3 p.m. The family is requesting no cards, gifts or flowers. Just come to visit!
