Joann Harth
January 31, 1944 - February 28, 2020
Joann Bade was born on January 31, 1944. She was the third child of Fred and Edna Bade. Joann came into the world very prematurely, weighing around three pounds. She was not expected to live, but she was a fighter. Since there was no electricity in the family home to support an incubator, her first few months were spent in a box on the oven of the wood cook stove.
She loved growing up on the farm and loved the animals. Her dream was to grow up and marry a farmer. The first love of her life was her horse, Tommy. Joann and her younger sister, Shirlee, had many adventures at home and at their grandparents ranch in South Dakota. Joann had a tender spot in her heart for anyone or anything sick. When one of her siblings was ill, Joann was the first in line to give them tender loving care.
Joann graduated from Askov High School in 1962 and went on to become a licensed beautician.
She married Wilbur Sill in 1963. Willie was in the Air Force but he definitely wasn’t a farmer. They built a house on Fred and Edna’s old farmstead outside of Bruno. Joann had a beauty shop in the house and some beef and dairy cattle in the little barn.
They were blessed with three daughters, Deanette, Diana and Denise.
After Willie passed away, Joann married John Harth and moved to his farm in Hinckley. After Fred passed, Edna moved in with Joann and John and lived there until her death in 2009.
Joann’s last few years were difficult due to deteriorating health and loneliness. Her greatest joy was being with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She died on February 28, 2020 after a very brief battle with cancer.
Joann is preceded in death by her parents, daughter Deanette, granddaughter Cheri, husbands Willie and John, brother-in-law Ron. Her brother Ernest passed away in June, 2020.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 2:00 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Bruno, Minnesota.
Arrangements by Tatting Methven Funeral and Cremation Services
(Published in the Hinckley News 7.30.20)
