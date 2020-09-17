Joshua M. Bloom
September 14, 1994 - March 30, 2020
Joshua Matthew Bloom, 25, passed away unexpectedly at home on March 30, 2020.
Josh was born on September 14, 1994 to Matthew and Cynthia (Klasen) Bloom in Center City, Minn. He attended Hinckley Schools and graduated from Hinckley-Finlayson High School in 2013, where he was an honor student and a member of the football, basketball and baseball teams. Josh was currently employed by Meyer Contracting of Maple Grove where he worked as a laborer.
Josh enjoyed spending time at Lake of the Woods where he continuously out fished his dad. He spent summers golfing with his friends and family. He also enjoyed anything outdoors including sports, four-wheeling and hunting. Josh had recently become an Uncle to his Niece Sadie. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Charles and Mavis Bloom of Hinckley, Lynn and Delores Marotz of Bruno and his Uncle Mark Klasen of Sandstone.
Josh is survived by his parents Matthew (Debra) Bloom and Cynthia (John) Bloom; his sister Courtney (JC) Bloom; his niece Sadie Anderson; his grandfather Mickey (Norene) Klasen and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends whom he loved greatly.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 19 from 1 p.m. -3 p.m. at the Tatting Methven Funeral Chapel.
Arrangements by Tatting-Methven Funeral and Cremation Services.
(Published in the Hinckley News Pine County Courier 9.17.20)
