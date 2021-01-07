Julie Dukek

Julie M. Dukek
Julie Mae Dukek, age 54, of Sandstone, MN passed away unexpectedly on December 19, 2020.
Julie was born in Minneapolis, MN at St. Barnabus Hospital to Wayne and Caryll (Zeismer) Parson. She grew up for most of her life in Ham Lake, Minn. Julie moved around a bit, but most recently had moved to Sandstone to live with Wayne and Caryll. In 1985 Julie graduated from Blaine High School. After graduating Julie worked as a general contractor for most of her adult life and just recently was employed by the Hinckley casino. She loved meeting new people and working the banquets. Julie’s favorite hobby was to fish, anywhere, anytime, and with anybody willing to throw a line in the lake with her. The biggest joy of Julie’s life were her four grandkids and being able to spoil them whenever she could.
Julie is survived by her parents, Wayne and Caryll; her children, Nicole (James) Walters, Preston Dukek, Chelsea Parson; her siblings, Jill (Ron) Bonn, Jim Parson, Jeff (Deb) Parson, Joyce (Shawn) Bennett; her grandchildren, Erin Walters, Logan Walters, Dalton Walters, Victoria Walters; and a total of nine nieces and nephews.
A memorial service was held for Julie on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Methven Funeral Home Chapel in Sandstone, Minn. with Pastor Philip Hoppe officiating. Visitation was one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services of Sandstone, MN. www.methvenfuneralhome.com
