Julie K. Smith
July 22, 1955 - April 14, 2022
Julie Kay Smith died on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at her home in Sandstone, Minn. She was 66 years old.
Julie was born on July 22, 1955 to Donald and Yvonne (Arnold) Pauling in Starbuck, Minn. Julie married Jack Jordan on March 22, 1977. Jack passed away December 21, 2017, and Julie married her second husband Michael Smith on November 7, 2020.
Julie enjoyed sewing and camping. She loved making and gifting quilts.
Julie is preceded in death by her dad, Donald Pauling; Jack Jordan and her grandson, Israel Jordan.
She is survived by her mom, Yvonne Pauling; husband, Michael Smith; children, Michelle (Thom) Buyck of South Dakota, Matt (Carla) Jordan of South Dakota, Lucas (Crystal) Jordan of Minnesota, Shane (Amy) Jordan of Minnesota; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; sister MaryAnn Enger, brothers Bill (Connie) Pauling, Jerome (Bonnie) Pauling and Kelly (Janet) Pauling.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at Faith Baptist Church in Hinckley with Pastor Reed Owens officiating. Visitation will be on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 from 5 until 7 p.m. at Tatting-Methven Funeral Home in Hinckley as well as one hour prior to the service at the church.
Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services, Tatting Methven Chapel, Hinckley, MN
