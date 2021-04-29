Kay F. Conway
August 30, 1932 - April 24, 2021
Kay Frances Conway, age 88, of Hinckley, Minn. passed away April 24, 2021 at her home.
Kay was born on August 30, 1932 in Eau Claire, Wis. to Benhart and Edna (Hanson) Stone.She graduated from high school in Independence, Wis. in 1950 and worked at Northern States Power Company.She met Richard Conway there and they married September 24, 1955.
Kay worked as a machine operator in various factories for many years.Kay and Richard moved to Hinckley from Brooklyn Park, Minn. in 1990.They spent 10 winters in Nevada as snowbirds.Kay was a member of First Lutheran Church and helped with many funeral lunches and assembling the church newsletters. She liked walking in the woods, reading, doing crossword puzzles and was a huge Jeopardy fan.She loved time with her family and beloved cats, Wolfy and Monkey.
Kay is preceded in death by her husband, Richard; son, Charles in February; her parents and brother, Ronald.
She is survived by sons, Thomas of Eagan, James of Hinckley, William (Barb Heil) of Hinckley, Joseph of St. Cloud, and Sean (Anita) of Isle; daughters, Colleen Cooper of Hinckley, and Susan (Mark) Casavant of Minot, N.D.; and brother Richard of Colfax, Wis.; also many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many loved ones and cherished friends.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, April 28, from 5-7 p.m., at the Tatting Methven Funeral Chapel in Hinckley and also from 10-11 a.m. at the church prior to the funeral service, which will be held on Thursday, April 29th, 11 a.m. at First Lutheran Church in Hinckley with Pastor Brenda Wicklund officiating.Burial to follow at the Brook Park Cemetery.
Arrangements by Tatting Methven Funeral and Cremation Services, Hinckley, Minn.
