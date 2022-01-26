Larry L. Peterson
October 14, 1951 - January 21, 2022
Larry Lee Peterson died from complications due to COVID on Friday, January 21, 2022 at Essentia Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth. He was 70 years old.
Larry was born in Mora, Minnesota on October 14, 1951 to Leonard and Annie (Stransky) Peterson. He was raised in Kroschel, Minnesota and graduated from Hinckley High School.
He worked various jobs including construction, Bass Lake Mill, Bork Tree Farms, and many years at Tobies Restaurant in Hinckley.
Larry enjoyed the simpler life. He enjoyed hunting, ice fishing, summer BBQ’s, Minnesota Twins games, football (especially the Bronco’s), and his trips to Alaska.
He is preceded in death by his parents Leonard and Annie Peterson, sisters, Leona Schultz and Helen Carlson, and brothers, Kleo, Bernard, and Leonard Peterson.
Larry is survived by his sisters, Josephine Hamersma of Roseville, Minnesota, Darlene Peterson of Pine City, Minnesota, Elizabeth (Gene) Gimpl of Pine City, Minnesota, Sharon (Dennis) Fisher of North Branch, Minnesota, special friend Angie Jensen of Askov, Minnesota and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services, Tatting Methven Chapel, Hinckley, Minnesota.
