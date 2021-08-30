Leonard W. Gangelhoff
June 17, 1926 - August 13, 2021
Leonard William Gangelhoff, 95 of Sandstone, Minn. beloved husband and best friend of Angela (Kester) Gangeloff for 71 years, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones the morning of August 13,2021.
Leonard was born on a farm in Brook Park, Minn., June 17, 1926 to Henry and Gertrude Gangelhoff (Rose). He had one brohter Henry (Hank) Gangelhoff (deceased) and two sisters Helen Hoffman (Springfield, Ill.) and Bernice Bergseth (Finlayson, Minn.).
He was raised on the farm during the drought years, farming with horses & milking 20 plus cows by hand. In 1943 and 1944 he helped his dad tear down the log barn & built a new barn for better housing for the farm animals. Leonard graduated from Hinckly high school in 1943.
In 1945, he joined the military service. He spent 17 weeks at basic training at Camp Fannin in Texas and he was chosen to be First Scout for the battalion. In October of 1945, he went to Yamagata, Japan to join the occupation force and then joined the 11th Airborn Division to become a para trooper. He returned to the U.S. in Oct. 1946.
Leonard met his wife Angela Kester at the old settler picnic at the Grindstone Lake Pavillion. They married on June 24, 1950 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Kroschel. They had just celebrated their 71st wedding anniversay in June.
Leonard was employed as a sales agent for Minnesota Power and Light for 13 years, and then joined Aid Association for Lutherans (AAL) now known as Thrivent Financial for 23 years retiring in 1988.
Leonard and Angie loved to travel and visited all 50 states. They also traveled to Bermuda, Japan and New Zealand. Other hobbies of Leonard’s included fishing, hunting, wood working and playing cards with family and friends.
Leonard and Angie have five children: Diane (Gangelhoff) and Craig Howard (Sandstone), Dale and Kelly Gangelhoff (Rochester, Minn.), Dean and Jill Gangelhoff (Brainerd), Daren and Mary Gangelhoff (Eagan) and Dorene (Gangelhoff) and Steve Oak (Shakopee). They have two special AFS daughters, Mariko Saeki from Japan and Helen Newton from New Zealand. They also have nine grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
Memorials will be given to the American Foundation for the Blind and the VA.
A memorial service will be held at Peace Lutheran church Finlayson, Minn. Friday August 27, at 11 a.m. Visitation one hour before at 10 a.m.
