Lester H. Johnson
April 1, 1938 - December 10, 2021
Lester Harold Johnson Passed away in his sleep in Phoenix, Ariz. on December 10, 2021. He was born on April 1, 1938 to Jenny and Knute Johnson in Sandstone, Minn. He was predeceased by his parents and three siblings: Carolyn, Elie and Grace. He is survived by three siblings: Lorraine, Gladys and Linden. He is also survived by three sons, David and Nathan of the Phoenix area and Jonathan of Dallas, Texas and twenty four loving grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Lester grew up on a farm east or Sandstone, Minn. and attended elementary schools in Bear Creek, Sand Creek and Sandstone. He enjoyed living on the farm with a big garden to take care of, milking and feeding the livestock, raising chickens and splitting wood. He also spent time swimming and fishing in the back waters of beaver dams on Bear Creek. In 1956 he graduated from high school. While in high school he played in the high school band. Lester earned many good grades while in school and consequently was looking forward to attending college.
He also participated in the youth activities sponsored by the Sandstone Evangelical Free Church and the Grindstone Lake Bible Camp, strengthening his Christian faith.
Following high school Lester worked in a number of different jobs to cover his college expenses. One of them was working as a deckhand on an iron-ore boat on the Great Lakes and later as a cook and deckhand on ocean going ships, traveling all around the world. He would work on the ships during the summer months then attend college classes during fall and winter months. He attended Bethel College, the University of Minnesota and completed his college programs with BA and MA degrees at Arizona State University in Tempe, Ariz.
In 1961 Lester was drafted into the U.S. Army for two years and was assigned to Fort Richardson, Alaska. He also volunteered to work with the army of Israel for several months following his U.S. Army experience. After completing his military duties, he started a taxi service in the Phoenix, Ariz. area which he operated until his passing,
One of his enjoyable experiences with his sons was camping by the ocean and traveling aroud the country to visit relatives and friends and state parks. During the last few years he bought a camper and parked it along the lake in northern Wisconsin, which became his summer retreat. Future location, date and time of the memorial service will be in the spring or early summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.