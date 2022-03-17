Lorraine A. Ausmus
December 20, 1927 - March 9, 2022
The obituary of Lorraine Alice Ausmus, as written by Lorraine Ausmus
Lorraine Alice Ausmus, an only child, was born on December 20, 1927 to Clarence and Alice (Cabak) Lewis at Miller Hospital, St.Paul, Minn. Lorraine peacefully passed away on March 9, 2022 at Elderwood in Hinckley, Minn. at the age of 94.
Lorraine was baptized at Immaculate Conception Church in Pine City, Minn. Lorraine lived with her parents in St.Paul until they divorced when she was six years old. She then went to live with her grandmother, Anna Cabak in Hinckley. She attended country school District 45 through 8th grade and then went on to Hinckley High School graduating in 1945. While growing up, Lorraine attended a three week summer school taught by the nuns at St. Patrick’s Church in Beroun where she made her First Holy Communion in July of 1938 and was confirmed in July of 1942.
Lorraine started dating Les Ausmus in her senior year of high school, other memorable events from high school were the Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor and food being rationed. After graduation, she lived with her mother in Minneapolis and worked at NW National Bank for two years before being married to Les on October 11, 1947 by Father Gallick in Beroun. Les preceded her in death on October 22, 2008.
Lorraine volunteered at the Senior Center in Hinckley. She was very involved and passionate at St. Patrick’s Church. She was the president of St. Catherine’s Circle for a number of years, taught release time classes for ten years, taught first communion class and also the 5th grade students during this time. Unfortunately, Lorraine fell and broke her leg, but returned and did street patrol duty after her leg healed. Lorraine also belonged to the Legion of Mary and the American Legion Auxiliary.
Lorraine enjoyed gardening, canning food for her large family, working crossword puzzles and league bowling. She also enjoyed the trips with Les that were awarded to him through their business Ausmus Furniture and Carpet. This included Hawaii, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Nashville and Brainerd. Most of all, Lorraine adored her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Having them visit was a highlight of the day. Whether it would be stopping on their way from the sliding hill, coming after school or just stopping by, she loved visiting around her table offering up newly baked treats and beverages. At Halloween there was always a bag of treats for each great grandchild sealed with stickers and she also never tried to forget a birthday.
Lorraine is preceded in death by her husband Les, mother Alice and step father Elmer Nelson, father Clarence and step mother Irene Lewis, grandchild Nate Anderson, sister and brother in law Georgia and Glenn Zeman.
Lorraine is survived by her eight children, Jim Ausmus (Diane) of Hinckley, Ken Ausmus (Cheryl) of Stanchfield, Bev Rabe (Randy) of Hinckley, Marilyn Wicklund (Tony) of Harris, Wayne Ausmus (Tonja Miller) of Hinckley, Cindy Hoelzer (Guy) of Reno Nev., Kevin Ausmus (Jennifer) of Hinckley, Cherie Anderson (Nick) of Forest Lake, Grandchildren; Matt, Julie, Margo, Micca, Mindee, Tonya, Trent, Angie, Eric, Shawn, Ryan, Aaron, Kelsey, Taylor, Quinn, Emily, Brett, Alec, Kellie, Nate, Megan and one step grandchild Adam, Great Grandchildren; Lauren, Jaxson, Natalie, Mitchell, Zane, Zeth, Mazie, Ashlyn, Aidan, Dylan, Ellie, Lydia, McKenna, Charlotte, Olive, Annika, Maggie, Everett, Grady, Norah, Henry, Charlie, Knox, Paisley, Nash, Harlan and Nola, brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Duane and Bette Ausmus and many nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Hinckley, Minnesota with Father Joseph Sirba officiating. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the service.
The family would like to express their thankfulness to Mom’s wonderful careful caregivers the past two years: Teri Diedrich, Adara Home Services and the staff at Elderwood. A special thank you to Lexi, Angie and Chaplin Allen from Ecumen Hospice the past 11 months for their kind and compassionate care.
Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services, Tatting Methven Chapel, Hinckley, Minnesota
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.