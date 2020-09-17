Lucille M. Lundgren
January 11, 1925 - September 8, 2020
Lucille Marie Lundgren (Martin), age 95, of Finlayson Township, Minn. passed away on September 8, 2020.
Lucille was born in Montana on January 11, 1925 to Irvin and Marie (Weichert) Martin. Four years later Lucille and her family moved to Minnesota and resided on a farm outside of Hinckley, Minn. Lucille attended and graduated from the Hinckley school system. After graduation Lucille decided to move to Minneapolis and found a job at Honeywell. She worked there for ten years. During her time in Minneapolis, Lucille met her husband, Leo and they married on February 27 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Hinckley, Minn. Lucille and Leo made their home in the Finlayson area. While married Lucille was a homemaker, avid gardener, and worked hard on the family farm. Later in life Lucille joined the meat department at Chris’ Fairway and worked there prior to her retirement. Lucille definitely loved to be part of the community and to help out, she was a member of the 100 pint club for donating blood. No one ever went hungry when they were at Lucille’s, she was a wonderful cook and a phenomenal baker. She enjoyed gardening, knitting, sewing, mowing the lawn, spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Lucille is preceded in death by her husband, Leo; daughter, Alice Erickson; her parents, Irvin and Marie Martin; brothers, Robert Martin, Richard (Dick) Martin; sisters, Dorothy Anderson, Jean Lyon and Carol Martin.
Lucille is survived by her daughter, Elaine (Jim) Carpenter; son-in-law, Bill Erickson; grandsons, Mike (Erin) Carpenter, Matt Erickson; granddaughters, Jill Erickson, Emily (Jason Taepke) Carpenter; great grandson Sebastian Carpenter; many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held for Lucille, Friday, September 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Sandstone, Minn. with Father Joseph Sirba officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will take place following the service at Spring Park Cemetery in Sandstone.
Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services of Sandstone, Minn. www.methvenfuneralhome.com
(Published in the Hinckley News & Pine County Courier 9.17.20)
