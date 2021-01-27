Lynda E. Roberts
November 26, 1956 - January 22, 2021
Lynda Eileen Roberts, age 78, of Sandstone, Minn. passed away at her home unexpectedly on January 12, 2021.
Lynda was born on February 12, 1942 in Peace Township, Kanabec County, Minn., the fourth child of Lyle Ransom Hancock and Ellen (Larson) Hancock. She married Lloyd Andrew Johnson on January 3, 1959 and was divorced on June 19, 1973. During her marriage Lynda adopted two children, Andrew Lyle Johnson and Lucinda Kay Johnson. On December 29, 1973 Lynda married Ralph John Loeken and they decided to go their separate ways in December of 1990. Lynda married Donald Lee Roberts on July 30, 2004 and they lived on the farm west of Hinckley until Donald’s death on January 31, 2013. For many years Lynda worked at Anderson Fabric in Black Duck, Minn. as a seamstress. Lynda’s hobbies were fishing, gardening, and counted cross stitch. She loved pictures of wolves and several of her cross stitch pictures were of wolves.
Lynda is preceded in death by her parents and her daughter Lucinda. She is survived by her sisters, Doris Campbell of Mora, Shelby (Keith) Kappauf of Hinckley, Hazel Roberts of Sandstone; her brother, Allen (Claire) Hancock of Burnet, TX; her son, Andrew Lyle Johnson of Texas; her grandchildren, Shayla Eileen Johnson, Hayven Reis and Isiah Reis, all three grandchildren live in the Twin Cities. Lynda will be greatly missed by friends, cousins, aunts, uncles and many other family members.
A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held on Saturday, February 6, 2021 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Methven Funeral Home chapel in Sandstone, Minn.
Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services of Sandstone, MN. www.methvenfuneralhome.com
