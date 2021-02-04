Marcella Thompson
July 29, 1929 - January 28, 2021
Marcella Thompson (nee Rudenick) passed away January 28, 2021.
Marcella Marie (Rudenick) Thompson was born to Paul and Olive Rudenick on July 29, 1929. She grew up on the family farm west of Hinckley.
She married Donald A Thompson on September 27th, 1946. They were married for 63 years. Don passed away on October 15, 2009. Three children were born to them. Gary (Rae) Thompson, Dennis (Denise) Thompson, and Diane (John) Ksiazek.
She remained in her home until December 2019 when she moved to the Sandstone Heath Care Center and then in January 2020, she moved to Elderwood Assisted Living in Hinckley. She loved the farm, first with dairy cattle and then beef cattle. She worked at Tobies in Hinckley for 26 years.
Marcella enjoyed needle work, sewing and crafts. She sewed her own clothes when she was young. During her life she was active with the Friesland Cemetery Committee, Federal Prison Ladies Auxiliary, and First Presbyterian Ladies Group.
Marcella is preceded in death by her father, Paul Rudenick, mother, Olive Rudenick, husband, Donald Thompson, brother, Edward Rudenick, sisters; Lorriane Pillis and Phylis Williams, sister-in-law, June Rudenick, brother-in-law, Joe Pillis, nephews; Eddie Rudenick and Eugene Rudenick, and grandson-in-law Todd Look.
Marcella is survived by her son; Gary (Rae) Thompson and Dennis (Denise) Thompson, and daughter, Diane (John) Ksiazek, grandson, Tim (Shirley) Thompson, granddaughter, Cherri (Steve) Sycks, grandson, Jesse Ksiazek, grandson, Jeff ( Carolin) Ksiazek, grandson, Ryan Thompson, granddaughter, Beth Thompson, grandson, Trevor (Liz) Thompson, brothers; Clarence of Rice Lake, Wisc., Arnie (Judy) of Forest Lake, Minn., and Larry (Susan) of Hemet, Calif. and six great-grandchildren; Andy Thompson, Thomas, Thompson, Anthony Thompson, Alexa Sycks, Patrick DeFoe and Kaylin DeFoe.
Funeral Services are being planned at First Presbyterian Church in Hinckley, Minnesota on February 8, 2021, with social distancing and masks required.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Elderwood for all the great care that was provided to Mom. You are a wonderful group of workers. God Bless.
Arrangements by Tatting Methven Funeral and Cremation Services, Hinckley, Minnesota, www.methvenfuneralhome.com
