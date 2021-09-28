Margaret Nielson
May 23, 1943 - September 20, 2021
Margaret Nielson, of Duluth, Minnesota, died on September 20,2021. She was 78 years old.
Margaret was born on May 23, 1943 in Moorhead, Minn. to parents Peter and Ellen Hoeck.
During her 25 year marriage to Leo she raised a family with an abundance of love. Margaret attended various churches during her life, had a very strong faith, and enjoyed a life-long personal relationship with God.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Leo, and her older sister Pearl Sampson.
Margaret was survived by children; JoEllen Rader (Scott Rader), Alan Bartz, Brian Nielson (Deb Nielson), Lachelle Ludwig (Chris Ludwig), Michael Nielson (Sharron Dawson), Dean Nielson (Amy Nielson). Margaret was also survived by grandchildren; Trevor (Ashley) Bartz, Spencer (Sam) Bartz, Meghan (Matt) Adams, Carmen (Brad) Miller, Corey (Jasmine) Nielson, Taylor (Michael) Nielson, Olivia (Ian) Dawson-Olson, Cailyn (Tyler) Nelson, Kathrynn Nielson, Kyler Nielson, Brennan Nielson. Great-grandchildren surviving Margaret are; Parker, Kayde, Isaac, Elijah, Jason, Jessy, Stella and Nixon.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 3 p.m. at the Tatting Methven Chapel in Hinckley, Minnesota. Pastor Robert Frank officiated.
Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services- Sandstone, Minnesota.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.