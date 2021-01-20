Martha Cook
December 2, 1946 - January 7, 2021
Martha Cook (nee Grace) passed away January 7, 2021.
Martha was born December 2, 1946 in Clover township, Minn. She grew up on the family farm, graduating from Hinckley High School in 1964. She moved to St. Paul working as a nanny, bank teller, daycare provider and waitress. In 1981 she graduated from Lakewood CC with a two year Accounting Certificate and took a job with St. Paul Fire & Marine working 26 years up to retirement in 2007.
Martha enjoyed cross-country and downhill skiing, hiking, summer weekends at the family lake cabin and lunch with friends and family. She was active in the community, volunteering at church and giving time in 4-H as a leader at the Club & County level.
Martha is preceded in death by: father Jack Grace and mother Dorothy Irons Grace; siblings Anna Mae Aleckson, Evelyn Turgeon, Charlotte Nelson and Mary Garbe.
Martha is survived by: Husband of 55 years David Cook; children Wayne Cook Sr., Suzanne Brungardt and Timothy Cook; siblings John Grace, David Grace and Faith Wisland; five grand-children and five great-grand-children.
A memorial will be planned at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.