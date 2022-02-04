Maxine Hegge
August 21, 1939 - January 26, 2022
Maxine Hegge, age 82, passed away on Wednesday, January 26 at Signe & Olivia’s Assisted Living Facility, surrounded by her children. Maria Maximiana Lucero was born on August 21, 1939 in El Rito, New Mexico to Abel and Petronila Lucero.
Maxine married Bill Hegge in 1958 while Bill was serving in the Air Force in Albuquerque and the two then moved to Hinckley Minn. to raise a family, and later moved to Cloverdale east of Hinckley.
Maxine was a devoted wife and mother and always welcomed any friends and family to visit. The coffee was always on! She cherished the time she spent with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Though she was a very small lady, she was full of energy and loved life. After the death of her husband in 2005, she expanded her horizons and was able to travel and do things with friends and family, especially her friend Sharon Pierce, but she always missed her husband dearly.
Maxine’s family will hold A Celebration of Life which will be held at a later date to honor her.
Maxine is preceded in death by her parents, Abel and Petronila Lopez Lucero; husband, Bill Hegge, son, Mark Hegge, grandson, Cole Hegge, sisters, Adeliada Lucero, Ida Lucero, Berniece Stout and Sister Marie Lucero; brothers, Lazaro Lucero and Abel Jr.
She is survived by children, Mary Jo (Jim) Winklesky, Bill (Joyce) Hegge, Jack (Laura) Hegge, and Tammy (Bob) Jorgenson, grandchildren, Holly and Jimmy, Angela and Daniel, Nicole and Amanda, and Jack Jr, Lacey, Maria and Seth, and Charles. Great grandchildren, Grant and Corin, Brooke, McKenna and Ella, Caleb, Carson and Caitlyn, Lola and Sawyer, Ariana and Landyn. Also her family back in New Mexico: Raymond Lucero (Judy); sister; niece, Sharon Dooley, Gail Lopez (David); Joyce Lucero-Bonnell (Ray) and Bobbi Lucero; nephews, Irvin Stout, and Abel III and family; great nieces, Jenna Bonnell-Lopez (Louie)
Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services, Tatting Methven Chapel, Hinckley, MN.
