Michael K. Kimm
February 6, 1962 - February 27, 2021
Michael Kenneth Kimm, of Sandstone, passed away peacefully surrounded by family in Mora, Minn. on Saturday, February 27, 2021. He was 59 years old.
Mike was born in Minneapolis on February 6, 1962 to parents Patricia E. (Brown) Kimm and Gervaise E. Kimm, Sr. He grew up on the family farm where he learned about animals, the outdoors, God and the value of hard work. After graduating from Lakeville High School in 1980, he attended the University of Minnesota before attending Minneapolis Technical Institute for import compact mechanics. Embracing his love of learning, Mike also studied law enforcement, emergency medical training, became a master diver, and was certified in underwater welding. For the last 17 years, he worked as a Security Guard at the Grand Casino in Hinckley.
Although Mike was not a veteran, he proudly served as a faithful volunteer of the Patriot Guard. He also had a passion for serving the Lord, hunting, fishing, playing guitar and country western music and movies. He was undoubtedly known for his cowboy hats, his mustache (one that most men would envy), and his kind and compassionate spirit. Beloved by many, he was a true angel here on earth. If he could tell us one thing right now, it would be that Heaven is “peachy.”
Mike is survived by his daughter Katiann Kimm (Nico Cavarretta) of Mora, Minn.; former wife and friend Kathy Westling of Mora, Minn.; brothers Gervaise E. “Ed” Kimm, Jr. MD (Daniela Kimm) of Fraser, Colo.; David M. Kimm (Nicholette Kimm) of Box Elder, S.D.; nephew Kyle Kimm of Minneapolis, Minn.; and several cousins and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at Akkerman-Ingebrand funeral home in Mora. Pastor Mike Rue will officiate. Memorial Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Memorials may be given to your local or favorite food shelf. Condolences may be posted at www.aifuneralhome.com.
