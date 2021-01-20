Nancy J. Nelson
June 5, 1937 - January 12, 2021
Nancy J. Nelson (formerly Lindquist) of Sandstone, Minnesota, passed away on January 12, 2021, surrounded by her children.
Nancy was born June 5, 1937. After completing high school at age 16, she graduated from the University of Minnesota in the late 1950’s and became an elementary school teacher. She married Ronald L. Nelson on July 15, 1961 and continued to teach until 1967. Nancy was an avid outdoorswoman, and loved gardening, horseback riding, and dog-sledding.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ron; her sister, Helen Lindgren; her parents, Victor and Marion Lindquist; and numerous well-loved horses, cats and dogs.
She is survived by her children, Kerri Nelson (Mike Kmiecik), Erik (Crystal) Nelson, and Brent Nelson (Tim Peterson); her grandchildren, Madison Nelson, Kirian Kmiecik, Tristan Mayer, Adam Nelson, Charles Mayer and Bronwyn Kmiecik; and her niece, Laureen Wilkens.
Due to COVID-19, there will be a private service at First Lutheran Church in Hinckley with Rev. Brenda Wicklund officiating. Music is being provided by Pat Anderson and Kirian Kmiecik. A private burial will take place at Lutheran Memorial Cemetery.
A public memorial service will be announced later in 2021. Nancy’s family would like to express their deep gratitude for the compassionate care provided by the staff at Ecumen North Branch and Ecumen Hospice. At this time in lieu of flowers memorials are preferred.
Arrangements by Tatting-Methven Funeral and Cremation Services.
