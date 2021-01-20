Paige M. Carlstrom
April 30, 1963 - December 30, 2020
Paige Michele Carlstrom, age 57, of Cambridge, Minn. passed away unexpectedly on December 30, 2020 at her home.
Paige was born in St. Paul, Minn. to Gordon and Neva (Potter) Carlstrom on April 30, 1963. At the age of six Paige and her family moved to Cambridge. Paige graduated from Cambridge High School, continuing her education at Anoka-Ramsey Community College completing her degree in business. She worked at a nursing home with her mother for a few years, then joined her father in construction for the next 20 years. Paige became a medic-van driver where she met Dale Franklin, the love of her life. They traveled often, but always returned home to Cambridge. She had four nephews, two nieces and one grandniece, who she adored. Paige also included Dale’s grandchildren as her own.
Paige is preceded in death by her best friend and partner, Dale; her father, Gordon; and her brother, Steven Carlstrom.
Paige is survived by her mother, Neva; her sister, Vilee, her brothers, James, Earnest; her nieces, Jessica, Shianna, nephews, Kevin, Cory, Christopher, Sky; grandniece, Aven, Hadley; great nephew, Ollie; grandchildren, Seth, Derek, Collin, Bryan, Amanda; special friends, Anna Fuhol, Shawdee, Kim; many aunts, uncles and cousins.
A Gathering of Family of Friends will be held at Tatting-Methven Funeral Home for Paige on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, with a visitation from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., and a memorial service at 2 p.m. officiated by Steve Nelson. Paige will be buried in the spring with her brother.
Arrangements by Tatting-Methven Funeral and Cremation of Hinckley, MN. www.methvenfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.