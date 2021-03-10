Patricia J. Sievert
Patricia J. Sievert died on December 25, 2020. She was 78 years old.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 20, 2021 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Tatting-Methven Funeral Home in Hinckley. A Time of Sharing will take place at 12:30 p.m. Following the Celebration of Life there will be a lunch at the Hinckley American Legion.
Arrangements by Tatting-Methven Funeral and Cremation Services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.