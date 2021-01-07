Patricia Sievert

Patricia J. Sievert
March 17, 1942 - December 25, 2020
Patricia Joan Sievert, age 78, of Hinckley, MN passed away on December 25, 2020 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth, MN.
Patricia was born on March 17, 1942 to Pete and Phoebe Leary in Amery, WI. Patricia grew up in the Bayport area. After finishing school Patricia moved to the Sandstone/Hinckley area where she met the love of her life, John Sievert. In 1967 on the 1st of September John and Patricia were married in Milbank, South Dakota. Patricia decided to move back to Bayport to raise her children. Once her children were grown Patricia became a foster parent and moved to Champlin, MN, where she helped many troubled boys in need. No matter where Patricia moved it seemed her number one thing to do was help out with the children in her life. She moved to Williams after retiring from foster care to help raise her grandchildren. After her grandchildren were grown, Patricia decided to come back to Sandstone to spend the rest of her life with her family. There were many things that brought joy to Patricia’s life, but the things that really made Patricia happy were cooking, baking, sewing, fishing, camping with her loved ones, and swimming with her favorite swim mate, Joni.
Patricia is preceded in death by her husband, John; her parents, Pete and Phoebe, and her special pet of 18 years, Chewie.
Patricia is survived by her children, Kim Fish of Warroad, MN, son Keith (Joni) Osgood; her brother, Keith (Judy) Leary of Hudson, WI; her sister, Pam (Shorty) of Wilson, WI; six grandchildren; and six great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held in the spring of 2021.
Arrangements by Tatting-Methven Funeral and Cremation Services of Hinckley, MN. www.methvenfuneralhome.com
