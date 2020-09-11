Pauline Moose, “Ishwasogaabowekwe”, died on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at her home in Hinckley. She was 82 years old. Pauline was born in Danbury, Wisc. and resided in Lake Lena until her early 20s. She then moved to Minneapolis until 1991, and then returned to Hinckley where she has remained ever since.
Whether you knew her as “Mom”, “Gram”, “Mama Moose”, “Auntie” or even just Pauline, she always greeted you with a big smile and a wave. She had the biggest, kindest heart and love for everyone she came in contact with. With her quick wit and hilarious charm she was guaranteed to win a spot in your heart. Throughout her life she enjoyed sewing, making clothes, beautiful blankets, ribbon shirts and almost anything she set her mind to.
Pauline loved plants, watching them grow and stretch around her living room. Another favorite hobby was bird watching, she had to have her bird seed and bird feeders right outside her door and windows.
Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, and spoiling the heck out of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. May it be going to bingo, sitting at the powwow, jumping in with anyone for a cruise, multiple trips to Walmart or sitting and listening to the local band, she very much enjoyed life and lived it to the fullest. We will all miss her sweet smile and witty sense of humor as she will forever be in our hearts.
Pauline is preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Helen (Matrious) Moose, her son, Terry Moose, her siblings, Leonard Moose, Robert Martin, Gilbert (Sonny) Moose, Delphine Benjamin, Josephine Skinaway, Lucille Martin and Florence Pappenpheuse.
She is survived by her sister, Lorraine (Moose) Farah; her children, Cindy (Tom) Backora, John Stokke, Trisha (George) Moose, Kevin Moose; her grandchildren, Michael Backora, Tony (Ashley) Backora, Jenelle Kingbird, Shawn (Tara) Kingbird, Waylon (Catherine) Moose, Tonia (Jennifer) Ramos, Rebecca Hedensten, Chelsey Shanahan, Justin Jones, Hunter Jaakola, Skye Therriault; her great-grandchildren, Bubba, Andre, Kobe, Ava Jane, Jack, Amelia, Eric, Evelyn, Seth, Troy, Elijah, Atlas, Carter as well as many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, September 7, 2020 at the Aazhoomog Community Center with Skip Churchill officiating. Visitation will begin at dusk on Sunday, September 6, 2020, also at the center. Casketbearers are Darrell Kingbird, Tim Jackson, George Cain, Sam Moose, John Moose and Tommy Benjamin. Honorary Casketbearers are Bubba Buchanan, Marvin Bruneau, Benji Buchanan and Pete Gahbow. Burial will be at Stevens Lake Cemetery.
Arrangements by Tatting-Methven Funeral and Cremation Services.
(Published in the Hinckley News 9.3.20)
