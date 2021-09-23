Phyllis E. Rathbun
August 4, 1935 – September 15, 2021
Phyllis E. Rathbun age 86 of Sandstone MN passed away on September 15, 2021 at Golden Horizons Assisted Living with her family by her side. Phyllis was born August 4, 1935 in Pine River, Minn. to Wheeler and Darlene Spain. She grew up in Hackensack, Elk River and Sandstone Minn., where she graduated.
In 1952 she married Donald Sievert, they had four children. After a short period in Texas and California, they made their home in Minneapolis for a brief time prior to moving to Cloverdale, Minn. Following her divorce, she lived in Seattle, Wash. area for 20 years, where she met her husband Chuck. Following Chuck’s passing in 1999, she resided in Hinckley, Minn. to be closer to her grandchildren. In 2008 she purchased her one level dream townhome in Vadnais Heights, Minn. In 2018, due to declining health, she moved to an assisted living apartment in Sandstone, Minn. She lived there until her passing.
In addition to raising a family, Phyllis had a variety of interesting jobs; farmer’s wife, climbing and manning a forestry fire tower, factory plastic press operator and fabricating stealth bomber parts for Boeing.
Phyllis’s greatest love was traveling. She took many trips with family and friends both in the U.S. and abroad. Including taking four teenage grandchildren to Ireland, Japan and China on a sister city tour, visiting a former AFS International student and his family in Australia with her dear friend Rita. She took 19 annual trips, both near and far, with her two sisters “The Three Sister’s Retreat” and escaped Minnesota winters in Desert Hot Springs, Calif.
Phyllis was proceeded in death by her father and mother, Wheeler and Darlene Spain (Crist). Her husband Charles Rathbun, son Darrel Sievert, brother Wayne Spain, sister and brother-in-law Delores and Bob Bryson.
Phyllis is survived by her sister Shirley Anne Pixler of Nampa, Idaho; son Bradley Sievert of Byron, Ill.; daughters Kathy Dodge (Bill) of Finlayson, Minn.; Carol Bean (Scott) of Deer River, Minn.; grandchildren Ryan Sievert, Dana Sievert, Sara Clark (Andrew), Terresa Walker (David), Daniel Dodge (Hannah), David Bean (Kate), Daren Bean (Vicky); and nine great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held for Phyllis on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Osprey Wilds Environmental Learning Center, Sandstone, Minn. at 1:30 p.m. Appetizers will be served following the service.
Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services of Sandstone, MN. www.methvenfuneralhome.com
