Randall Bridenstine

June 7, 1950 - July 14, 2020
Randall Charles Bridenstine, age 70, of Finlayson, MN, after a long fight, succumbed to his illness and died peacefully on Tuesday, July 14 of 2020 at Elderwood Assisted Living facility in Hinckley Minn.
Randy was born June 7, 1950 in Viborg, South Dakota to Charles and Myrtle(Lund) Bridenstine. He was one of four children, brother Bruce and two sisters, Susan and Amy. Eventually the family settled down on a farm three miles west of Finlayson where he attended Finlayson High School and graduated in 1968. He also met the love of his life Becki, a “cabin girl” on Bass Lake and married her on December 14, 1968.
Randy and Becki had two children, daughter Lori and son Mark.
He started his construction career with his father in-law Victor Carlson. He also had his own company with high school friend Chuck Bonnin and called it B&B Construction. The two remained close until his passing. He then worked for Schoch Construction in Hugo, Minn. until he reopened another company called Bridenstine Construction. Randy retired in 2008.
Randy enjoyed hunting, fishing and Twins baseball. But most of all, he enjoyed his two grandsons, Nick and Adam. He’ll always be remembered for being a great teacher in the concrete and masonry trades and putting other people’s needs before his. He will now be reunited with many family members who perished before him, but most of all, his daughter Lori.
Randy is proceeded in death by his parents, Charles and Myrtle, and daughter Lori. Randy is survived by his wife Becki, son Mark (Donnelle) Bridenstine, “like a son” Robert Farrell, grandson Nick Bridenstine, grandson Adam Bridenstine, sister Susan Dorau, sister Amy (Dennis) Klein, brother Bruce (Amy) Bridenstine and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service is planned for Randall at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Peace Lutheran Church in Finlayson, Minn. with Pastor Philip Hoppe officiating. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will take place at a later date.
Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services of Sandstone, Minn.
(Published in the Hinckley News 7.23.20)
