Rebecca L. Ziegler
March 19, 1950 - January 25, 2021
It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our mom, Rebecca Lynn Ziegler, on January 25, 2021, after a long battle with multiple health issues.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Cal and Alice Baker.
She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 54 years, Dan and their five children; Danny (Oksana), Tina ( Dan), Amy ( Jim), Joe and Will ( Michelle) and 14 grandchildren (Savannah, Tyler, Emma, Christopher, Caleb, Aaron, William, Nicole, Bella, Gavin, Connor, Walker, Parker and Peyton) as well as three great grandchildren.
She enjoyed gardening, road trips, shopping and cooking wonderful meals for her family.
She was the “ rock” of our family and will be deeply missed by all who loved her.
