Reid Clark
July 3, 1935 - August 1, 2021
Reid Clark, age 86, of Brook Park, passed away at his home on August 1, 2021.
Reid Clifford Clark was born on July 3, 1935 in Minneapolis, Minn. to Stanley and Margret (Winthrop) Clark. Reid moved to the farm in Brook Park in 1959. He was the owner of Reid’s Feed and Lumber in Brook Park for many years, and later managed the Hinckley Co-op until his retirement. He was also on the Brook Park Fire Dept. for 44 years, coached Brook Park softball and farmed until his passing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings Donna, Doris, Gene and grandson Dylan Lawrence.
Reid will be deeply missed by his wife Annette, children Barb (Dan) Baran, Bruce Clark, Karen (Cliff) Moe, Elizabeth Clark, Rebecca Lasser (Dan), Janice Johnston (Kevin), Barb (Don) Seedorff, Cassandra Clark (Charlie), 20 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, sister Sybil, many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
A Celebration of Life was held on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at the Brook Park Town Hall. Arrangements by Tatting-Methven Funeral Home, Hinckley, MN. www.methvenfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.