Reid Clark
July 3, 1935 - August 1, 2021
Reid Clark, age 86, of Brook Park, passed away at his home on August 1, 2021.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at the Brook Park Town Hall, 6144 Mallard Road, Brook Park, Minn. Full obituary next week. Arrangements by Tatting-Methven Funeral Home, Hinckley, MN. www.methvenfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.