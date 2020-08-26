Richard Currie
Following a lengthy battle with multiple myeloma cancer, Richard (Dick) Currie of Hinckley, Minnesota passed away in Phoenix, Arizona on March 30, 2020 at the age of 88 years.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 63 years, Alice; children: Christie Slegers (Robert), Norma Anderson (Colin), Janet Janssen (Jon) and Mark Currie (Carla); 10 grandchildren: Daniel Janssen, Mathew Anderson, Michael Currie, Lance Anderson, Chad Currie, Jared Janssen, Rebecca Shim alia, Aaron Slegers, Shane Anderson, and Mason Currie; one step-grandchild: Miranda Zeller; six great-grandchildren; one sister: Beverly Kroschel; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Richard was predeceased by his parents Clarence and Harriet Currie, step-mother Marian Currie, sisters: Ethyl Mae Thieling, Barbara Vacinek, and Virginia Mohr, and brother: Clarence Currie, Jr.
Richard was born and raised on a farm east of Hinckley. He graduated from Hinckley High School and then served four years honorably in the US Air Force during the Korean War. Richard worked numerous years in construction as a heavy equipment operator, in maintenance with 3M and he was the owner/operator of the Voyageurs Bike/Canoe Rental and Concessions in St. Croix State Park, all while farming. Over the years as a farmer, Richard raised pigs, sheep, and beef cattle as well as numerous crops.
Besides farming, he loved to hunt, trap, and fish. He kept track of birds returning to the farm each year as well as built birdhouses and feeders to enjoy watching the birds. He loved to play cards with friends and family. Richard was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church - Cloverdale. Richard served on the Crosby Township Board for 36 years as well as on the church council for many years. Richard was a member of the American Legion, VFW, Minnesota Trappers Association and the National TrappersAssociation. Also, for over 15 years, Richard volunteered at the VAMC in Phoenix.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 29 at Cloverdale Lutheran Church.
(Published in the Hinckley News 8.27.20)
