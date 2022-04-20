Rodney C. Sycks
June 20, 1937 - March 29, 2022
Rodney Clifton Sycks was born in Brainerd, Minn. on June 20, 1937 to Clifton and Helen (Marlow) Sycks. He passed away on March 29 at the Elderwood Assisted Living Facility in Hinckley, Minn. at the age of 84.
Rod resided in Backus, Minn. until he left for college to pursue a teaching degree at Bemidji State University. After completion of his degree, he taught High School Social Studies, and was the Head Coach for Basketball, Baseball and Assistant Coach for Football in Pequot Lakes, Minn. from 1960-1963. In 1964 he took the position as the High School Principal in his home town of Backus, Minn. In 1965, he then moved to Frazee, Minn. where he took the position of High School Social Studies teacher and Assistant Basketball Coach. In 1966 he moved to Hinckley, Minn. where he finished out his 34 years of teaching and coaching. His teachings included High School Social Studies, Health, Phy Ed and 9th grade Civics. In those years he had been a Coach in Baseball, Softball, Football and Basketball. He finished out his career and retired in 1994. After retiring, he then worked 20 years at the Grand National Golf Course.
Rod’s greatest gift was the ability to connect with the students, no matter who they were! He also had time for anyone wanting to chat. If you wanted to chat, Rod was willing and had the gift of being able to talk to anyone, friend or new acquaintance!
Rod’s love for sports was incredible! No matter the sport, Rod could normally be found in the stands, whether it be high school sports, the local town baseball team or watching his children play softball. He loved the tournaments! He even received a “Super Fan” award from Hinckley/Finlayson High School.
Rod’s hobbies throughout his life were playing baseball for the Hinckley Knights, managing the team and Region 3C Commissioner, softball, bowling, golf, playing cards with the gang and reading. He had been a member of the Hinckley Lions Club and had been the Town Board Secretary for Arlone Township.
Rod was preceded in death by his parents, Cliff and Helen.
Rod left behind a sister, Nora (Kenneth) Anderson. Children: Bradley Sycks of Denver, Colo., Robert (Suzi) Sycks of Deer River, Minn., Penni (Sycks) Johnson of Hinckley, Minn. and Christopher Sycks of Andover, Minn. Grandchildren: Rodney (Teika), Steven (Savannah), Amanda (Chris), Cydni, Ashley (Austan), Matthew (Adrina), Corbin, Madison and Callijean and great-grandchildren: Alexis, Kylie, Sylis, Mason, Henry, Adalea and a great granddaughter on the way. And one Nephew, Matthew (Kristen), Owen and Beckett Anderson, and many dear friends.
He will dearly be missed by many, as he touched so many lives in so many ways!
