Rodney L. Soens
October 6, 1950 - April 11, 2022
A visitation celebrating the life of Rodney L. Soens, 71, of Fairmont, Minn., formerly of the Hinckley, Minn. and Colfax, Wisc. area, will be 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, April 15, 2022, at the Lakeview Funeral Home in Fairmont. A private family burial will take place at a later date. Rodney passed away Monday, April 11, 2022, at Ingelside Assisted Living in Fairmont. The Lakeview Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Fairmont is assisting the family with arrangements.
Rodney Lane Soens was born on October 6, 1950, in Mora, Minn., the son of James Allen and Juanita Winifred Doris (Papenfuhs) Soens. He received his education attending school in Hinckley.
Following his education, Rodney enlisted in the United States Army and was stationed in Hawaii.
In 1971, Rodney was united in marriage to Carol Jean Revier in Pine County, Minn. Together the couple would be blessed with two daughters, Marsha and Vonnie. After their divorce, Rodney was united in marriage to Kathy Underdahl and celebrated the birth of two additional children, Jessica and Doug.
Rodney found great joy in a simple life and wasn’t afraid to live by his own rules. He loved tinkering on anything mechanical from bikes and cars to old radios and was known for his unique lawn mower modifications. Rodney was a hard worker, working as a farm hand for many years in addition to working road construction and various other odd jobs including his own business called, “You Call, We Haul”, where he helped others get rid of junk from around their home. He had a love of the open road and enjoyed his younger years and the feeling that came from cruising around on his motorcycle. Rodney had a wonderful sense of humor and could come up with one-liners with ease.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Marsha Leschefske and her husband Adam, Vonnie Cone and her husband Brad, Jessica Soens and Doug Soens; grandchildren, Tyler Harder, Brody Peterson, Kamara Cone, Garrett Malo, Haley Harder, Kobi Malo, Abbigal Soens, Gage Soens and Axel Soens; siblings, Gary (Betty) Soens, Janice Ladd and Karen (Bruce) Rottkie his dog, Maggie; as well as many other extended family and friends.
Rodney was preceded in death by his parents, James and Juanita Soens and his stepmother, Charlotte Nelson.
